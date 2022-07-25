Morning 4: Michigan UIA announces 7,300 waivers, millions in refunds for overpayment -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan issues 7,300 waivers, $2.4M in refunds for unemployment overpayment

Michigan’s unemployment agency announced another round of waivers and refunds for filers who were overpaid and asked to pay back the overpayment.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced that it has issued waivers to approximately 7,300 state and federal COVID-19 jobless claims from workers in Michigan.

Learn more here.

Monarch butterflies listed as endangered: What can you do to help?

Monarch butterflies join giant pandas, tigers, blue whales, sea otters, snow leopards, and Asian elephants on the endangered species list.

The sweet orange and black insect you’re used to seeing in your garden is inching closer and closer to extinction as their numbers plummet.

Ad

Here’s what we found on why their numbers are dwindling, and what you can do to help.

Michigan couple shares sexually explicit photos of themselves with young girl relatives, feds say

A Michigan couple is accused of taking sexually explicit photos involving themselves and two young, sleeping girls in their family, officials said.

Virgil Chandler Knowles III, 47, and Samantha Jean Batts, 35, both of Vicksburg, Michigan, were named in a criminal complaint filed Thursday, July 14.

Read the report here.

27-year-old woman dies in Harrison Township apartment fire

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that killed a woman inside a Harrison Township apartment.

See the report here.

Ad