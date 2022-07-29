Pontiac man gets 15 years in prison for selling child porn online

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for advertising and selling child porn online.

Jovanni Ramirez, 28, of Pontiac, admitted that he collected, advertised, and sold images and videos of child pornography online, officials said.

He told one online user that he owned over 500 videos and would typically sell them for $50 each, according to authorities.

Ramirez offered to sell an undercover agent child pornography in August 2019 while using a PayPal account to accept payment, officials said.

During a search warrant at Ramirez’s home, police found more than 350 child porn images and more than 100 child porn videos on his cellphone, they said.

“Individuals who advertise and sell child pornography online are responsible for fueling the cycle of abuse that victims of sexual exploitation experience every time their images are distributed to others,” U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said. “Those who engage in this behavior should know that they will be prosecuted and held responsible to the fullest extent under the law.”

Judge Denise Page Hood sentenced Ramirez to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to authorities.