What drivers need to know about Michigan’s bicyclist safety enforcement week

Michiganders are approaching bicyclist safety enforcement week, and police are reminding motorists to share the road.

The enforcement week will focus on Detroit, Warren, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Lansing. According to the office of highway safety planning, over the last five years, nearly 1,500 bicycle-involved crashes have occurred in those five cities.

Longtime biker Mark Micklawski told Local4 that you can’t always count on drivers to pay attention.

“You always have to assume they’re not going to see you if you see somebody coming up. Just assume they’re not going to see you go slow,” said Micklawski.

That’s where the police will step in. Law enforcement will look for drivers making illegal turns, failing to stop at stop signs and more. But they’ll also be on the lookout for biker violations.

Here are a few things bicyclists should know:

Ride with traffic and follow the rules of the road.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Obey traffic signals, signs, and markings.

When dark, a white light on the front and rear red reflector are required.

Be visible: wear appropriate high visibility safety gear, including a helmet.

Watch for debris that might make you fall or swerve.

Watch for turning traffic.

Ride no more than two abreast.

What drivers need to know when sharing the road: