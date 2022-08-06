83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Butcher shop brand returns to Eastern Market after original business closed 17 years ago

Strauss Bros. Co was founded in 1954

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Eastern Market, Detroit, Strauss Bros. Co., Riopelle Street, Beau Bien Fine Foods, Orleans Street
Strauss Bros. Co (Strauss Bros. Co)

DETROIT – A butcher shop that got its start in Eastern Market is making its way back to the area after being closed for 17 years.

Strauss Bros. Co. announced Wednesday that they will be occupying the spot that was previously Beau Bien Fine Foods. The brick and motor location will have a storefront at 2478 Riopelle Street adjacent to Henry the Hatter. The original location that Strauss Bros. Co. worked out of from the 1950s to the early 2000s was at 2740 Orleans Street in Eastern Market.

According to a press release from the company, they aim to open later this year as a retail storefront selling the brand’s product line of sauces and seasoning blends. There will also be an operating kitchen that will allow food service out of the Riopelle Street storefront. The Strauss brothers write that they aim to offer lunch catering and own a food truck by 2023.

Currently, Strauss Bros. Co. seasonings are sold throughout Metro Detroit and in 11 states.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter