Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe

The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

Read the report here.

Live stream @ 9: 4 charged in man’s 2014 death at Northland Mall in Southfield due in court

The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court today.

Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.

Learn more and watch the live stream here.

Ad

Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation

Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation.

Read more here.

Couple pulled from Detroit house fire, did not survive

A couple died early Monday morning in a house fire on Detroit’s east side.

Officials say that a man and a woman, both in their late 60s, were pulled from a burning home on Maiden Street, located near Chalmers Street and I-94, but they did not survive.

See the report here.