Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories

General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation

The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation.

There was an altercation between two people inside the plant early Thursday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s department told Local 4.

5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion

A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.

Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit

A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit.

