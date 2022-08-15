Water distribution sites: Where to get free water in Metro Detroit amid main break

Officials are offering free water to residents impacted by a major water main break that has forced several communities under a boil water notice since Saturday.

A 120-inch leak was discovered Saturday at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Treatment facility. Crews have since been working on repairing the break, which officials say could take 2-4 weeks. The water main break has affected water pressure, which could lead to potential bacterial contamination, causing a boil water notice to be issued for affected communities as a precaution.

Seven communities remain under a boil water advisory as of Monday, including: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, as well as one business in Greenwood, and an industrial park in Romeo. People are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first. Those wanting to consume the water should boil it for at least one minute and then let it cool before use. This advisory is for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

In response, Macomb and Oakland county officials have said they’re preparing to distribute water for free to affected residents. Water supplies will likely be distributed at local fire stations and city halls. More information on how and where to pick up water is expected soon.

Below is a list of water distribution sites that will continue to be updated as we learn more.

Note: This list is not exhaustive and will be edited. New sites, or sites new to us, will be added as we receive more information. If you know of a distribution site that’s not included below, please send information to us at clickondetroit@wdiv.com.

Macomb County

Shelby Township

The following sites are distributing water strictly for Shelby Township residents who are unable to boil their own water, or who are unable to leave their home. The sites will be open from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, and will continue every day until supplies last. Crews will distribute one unit of water per vehicle.

Washington Township

Residents will be required to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, in order to obtain a case of water. Distribution will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, and will last while supplies last. Residents will receive 1 case of water per car.

Location: 57900 Van Dyke Avenue

What happened to the water main?

We’re not sure yet. GLWA says they’re investigating the break to determine a cause. To assist communities impacted by the Boil Water Advisory, GLWA has put together a Frequently Asked Questions resource, which is available on its website at www.glwater.org.