Live stream: Man charged with murder in fatal Belle Isle hit-and-run to appear in court

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man charged with murder in a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed one girl and injured another is set to appear in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

Alexander Smith, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of open murder among other charges in connection with a May hit-and-run crash on a Belle Isle beach that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured a 16-year-old girl.

According to witnesses and police, Smith was driving on Belle Isle when he left the roadway, drove onto the beach, struck two girls and then fled the scene. Ghadeer Salah, 12, was reportedly playing with her 16-year-old sister when they were both run over by a Mercury four-door car.

“He was coming toward us so we all ran into the water,” said witness Chelsea Salame. “It was like no regard for people whatsoever. We didn’t know what was going on or where he was going, so we booked it.”

Both of the girls were initially hospitalized in critical condition. The 12-year-old girl died from her injuries the next day. Her 16-year-old sister was later upgraded to stable condition.

Smith was taken into custody shortly after the incident and was charged days after with one count of open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.

Investigators concluded that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the hit-and-run crash.

According to the prosecutor, Smith admitted to police that he was driving and fled the scene. He also reportedly told police he was under “demonic control” and having demonic thoughts.

A judge decided to remand Smith, saying the community would not be safe if the 23-year-old man was out of jail. If convicted, Smith faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

