Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Jimmie Jackson was last seen at 3:20 p.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the16200 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit.

Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt, navy Cargo shorts, and white ‘Air Force 1′ gym shoes.

Jimmie Jackson Details Age 54 Height 5′11″ Hair Blond Weight 230 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

