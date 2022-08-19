Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Jimmie Jackson was last seen at 3:20 p.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the16200 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit.
Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt, navy Cargo shorts, and white ‘Air Force 1′ gym shoes.
|Jimmie Jackson
|Details
|Age
|54
|Height
|5′11″
|Hair
|Blond
|Weight
|230 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.