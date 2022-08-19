83º

Detroit police want help finding missing 54-year-old man

Jimmie Jackson last seen on August 12

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 54-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Jimmie Jackson was last seen at 3:20 p.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the16200 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit.

Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt, navy Cargo shorts, and white ‘Air Force 1′ gym shoes.

Jimmie JacksonDetails
Age54
Height5′11″
HairBlond
Weight230 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

