4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say

Four people suspected of stealing guns from a Detroit home on Aug. 14, 2022.

DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said.

The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Officials said nobody was home at the time of the incident. The thieves fled on foot.

Here’s how police described the four people involved:

A 16- to 18-year-old boy or man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, orange gloves, a black sweatshirt with a red logo on the front, and black pants.

An 18- to 20-year-old man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask over half of his face, a black sweatshirt with a white circle logo on it, gray gloves, and black pants.

A 14- to 16-year-old boy, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and black pants.

A 14- to 16-year-old boy, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a black puffy vest.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos above or has information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Here’s surveillance video from the home: