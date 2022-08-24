Morning 4: What we know about President Biden’s student loan plan -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Biden’s student loan plan: What we know (and what we don’t)

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. Details of the plan are still being finalized, but we’re sharing what we know so far and what it means for people with outstanding student loans.

4 Brazilian nationals, driver, 2 others arrested after jet ski used to smuggle people into Michigan

Four Brazilian nationals, a driver, and two others were arrested after officials saw people being smuggled across the St. Clair River into Michigan on a jet ski, authorities said.

Man who hid in trash can charged in ‘bizarre’ Southfield chase that was sparked by kidnapping calls

A man has been charged in connection with a “very bizarre” Southfield chase that began with reports of a woman being kidnapped and ended with two people being found in separate garbage cans.

Mother, 4 children injured in violent crash involving stolen truck on Detroit’s east side

A violent crash on the east side of Detroit sent a mother and her four children to the hospital Tuesday.

