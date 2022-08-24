Woman steals credit card from purse in Bloomfield Township, quickly spends $12,000 with it, cops say

A woman accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse on July 29, 2022, in Bloomfield Township.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Bloomfield Township are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet out of a purse and quickly using one credit card to spend more than $12,000.

The wallet was stolen July 29 while the owner of the purse was at the Maple Theater on West Maple Road in Bloomfield Township, according to authorities.

Officials said there was a Nordstrom credit card in the wallet, and that card was used less than two hours after the theft to make multiple transactions that totaled over $12,000. The purchases were made at the Nordstrom store at 2850 West Big Beaver Road, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo above or has information about this case is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433- 7762 or email asparks@bloomfieldtwp.org.