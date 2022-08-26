4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit

A Glock 19 handgun found by Michigan State Police troopers in Detroit on Aug. 26, 2022.

DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.

The driver didn’t stop and fled at a high speed, according to authorities. Troopers didn’t follow, but tracked the car to the 12700 block of Birwood Street in Detroit, they said.

The driver and three passengers ran from the car, officials said. Troopers took the 18-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger into custody.

They were taken to the Detroit Detention Center without incident, according to police.

A Glock 19 handgun was found at the scene, authorities said.

Nobody was injured. Police will submit a report to prosecutors for review.