Hiring fair looks to help returning citizens succeed in new life in Detroit

Returning citizens are people who've been previously incarcerated and are working to rejoin the community. Right now, there's a big push in the City of Detroit to help them succeed in starting a new life.

“If you’re not quite ready or your skills or your education isn’t quite up to where you need to be for a job, we’ve got you covered,” said Valerie Pilot, Project Manager City of Detroit.

For the first time ever, the City of Detroit is holding a job fair specifically for those coming home after prison.

“You can get a GED, you can get CDL training, brick masonry, all types of training for free, and you’re getting a check every two weeks,” said Lockeen Lockridge, Blight Removal for City of Detroit. “And at the end of the program, you will get a job making 20-something dollars an hour. That’s unheard of.”

The Returning Citizens Hiring and Resource Fair connects people with outreach programs and potential employers.

“A lot of individuals coming home that don’t have that support system like I had,” said Tisheam McAdoo. “And this program is just like a support system for them.”

After being incarcerated for 20 years, McAdoo now works as a carpenter for the City of Detroit.

“You provide somebody with not just a wage but a livable wage, where they can take care of themselves as well as a family and a comfortable fashion,” McAdoo said.

“People are deserving of second chances,” said Dani Hourani.

Hourani works for Team Wellness Center, which is the largest mental health provider in the state. He spent 27 years in jail and said his life mission is about uplifting others.

Successful reintegration requires a network, especially for those who’ve spent years behind bars. Some need IDs, mental health treatment, or help to find a place to live.

“We can spotlight them and say, ‘Hey, we know you have some difficulties in your background history,’” Pilot said. “But we are here to help you repave your future and get resettled back into the community.”

“It’s been a blessing really, you know,” Lockridge said. “I’ve got training, I’ve got mentors, and like I said, I’m a foreman now. It’s big.”

The event is set for Wednesday (Aug. 31) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butzel Family Recreation Center on the city’s east side.