Morning 4: More than 260K still without power in SE Michigan due to storms -- and more news

SE Michigan power outages: More than 260K in the dark due to storms

Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday afternoon, with several power outages being reported in the area. As of 9:20 a.m., more than 260,000 DTE Energy customers were without power.

Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line

A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night.

‘I just heard a loud boom’: Several hurt after building explosion on Detroit’s west side

Several people were hurt after a building explosion occurred on Detroit’s west side.

The incident happened in the area of Schoolcraft and Mansfield Street between Greenfield Road and the Southfield Freeway. Police told Local 4 that the explosion resulted from a marijuana grow operation.

Driver going 30 mph over speed limit in Detroit had stolen gun in plain view, pills inside pants

A driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit in Detroit overnight was arrested after police found a stolen gun sitting in plain view and pills inside his pants, officials said.

