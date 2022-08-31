Morning 4: High bacteria levels close 9 Michigan beaches before holiday weekend -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels ahead of Labor Day weekend

Several Michigan beaches, including four in Southeast Michigan, are facing closures heading into the holiday weekend due to an increased bacteria level.

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 197K in the dark on Aug. 31, 2022

Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, still, as on Wednesday.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, more than 197,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 9% of all DTE customers.

Streaming live now: Michigan board considers adding abortion rights proposal to November ballot

Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways

A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said.

What are those ‘speed bumps’ on Metro Detroit freeways? Here’s an explanation

Have you ever been driving on I-75, I-96 or I-94 and noticed what appear to be speed bumps?

In Michigan, we’re used to potholes. But what’s the deal with these car-rattling bumps on our roads? Well, to start, they obviously are not speed bumps -- but they’ll definitely have you hitting the brakes. If you hit one of these bumps on a curve, you may want to hang onto the steering wheel.

