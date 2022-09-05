Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696

A driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” died after rear-ending another vehicle as they exited onto I-75 from I-696, police report.

Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects.

Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home

A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home.

19-year-old charged after allegedly shooting mother, mother’s boyfriend in Harper Woods

A 19-year-old who allegedly shot his mother and his mother’s boyfriend on Friday in Harper Woods was charged.

Demond Burgen Jr. is being charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm.

