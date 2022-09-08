Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road.

Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.

When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old Roseville woman lying on the side of the road, according to authorities. Medical officials took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, of Dearborn Heights, is accused of raping the woman while she was in his car. Police said Al-Thwej was the woman’s Uber driver.

“There is no doubt that ride companies provide a great service, but this case is an example of a requested ride that went horribly wrong,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Be careful when you use these services. Not every driver can or should be trusted blindly.”

After the sexual assault, Al-Thwej put the woman out of his car and drove away, according to authorities.

He was arrested Friday (Sept. 2) after an investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

Al-Thwej is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment.

He was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and is being held on $250,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22.