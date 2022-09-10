Detroit police want help finding missing 76-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Edward Whitsett was last seen at midnight Friday (Sept. 9) in the 16200 block of Lappin Street in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue coat, and blue jeans.

Whitsett’s daughter told officials that he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Edward Whitsett Details Age 76 Height 5′7″ Hair Grey hair and grey beard Weight 180 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage