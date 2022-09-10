72º

Detroit police want help finding missing 76-year-old man

Edward Whitsett last seen on September 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Edward Whitsett was last seen at midnight Friday (Sept. 9) in the 16200 block of Lappin Street in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue coat, and blue jeans.

Whitsett’s daughter told officials that he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Edward WhitsettDetails
Age76
Height5′7″
HairGrey hair and grey beard
Weight180 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

