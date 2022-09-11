21 years later: These 9/11 photos remain just as haunting -- and other news

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Flowers and American flags rest among the names of the fallen on the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

The terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 21 years ago brought profound change in America and the world.

The death and devastation stirred grief, rage and war.

Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan

The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”

Barricaded gunman situation ends after 9 hour stand-off with Troy police

A barricaded gunman situation ended early Saturday morning after almost nine hours of a stand-off with Troy police. Officials say no one was hurt.

Coast Guard rescues 3 people from the Detroit River following a boat fire

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes division sent an MH-65 helicopter to rescue three people from the Detroit River on Friday night.

