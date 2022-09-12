69º

Detroit police want help finding missing 23-year-old man

Jamal Brown last seen on September 8

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Detroit police want help finding missing 23-year-old man (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Jamal Brown was last seen on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of Whitewood Street in Detroit.

Brown was last seen at his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with purple lettering saying ‘Runtz’ on it, and blue jeans with cuts on the leg.

Brown’s girlfriend said he suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.

Jamal BrownDetails
Age23
Height5′7″
HairBald
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

