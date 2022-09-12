Detroit police want help finding missing 23-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Jamal Brown was last seen on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of Whitewood Street in Detroit.
Brown was last seen at his residence and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater with purple lettering saying ‘Runtz’ on it, and blue jeans with cuts on the leg.
Brown’s girlfriend said he suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.
|Jamal Brown
|Details
|Age
|23
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Bald
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.