Detroit police want help finding missing 23-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Jamal Brown was last seen on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of Whitewood Street in Detroit.

Brown was last seen at his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with purple lettering saying ‘Runtz’ on it, and blue jeans with cuts on the leg.

Brown’s girlfriend said he suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.

Jamal Brown Details Age 23 Height 5′7″ Hair Bald Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

