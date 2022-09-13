Detroit police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl who left her home around 2 a.m.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been declared missing.

Scarelth Perdomo was last seen on September 13 at her home on the 1200 block of North Rademacher Street around 2 a.m.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Perdomo was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Scarelth Perdomo Details Age 13 Height 4′8″-5′0″ Hair Brown Weight 70-90 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th precinct at (313) 596-5401.

