Detroit police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl who left her home around 2 a.m.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been declared missing.
Scarelth Perdomo was last seen on September 13 at her home on the 1200 block of North Rademacher Street around 2 a.m.
Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.
Officials state that Perdomo was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
|Scarelth Perdomo
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|4′8″-5′0″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|70-90 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th precinct at (313) 596-5401.
