Detroit police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl who left her home around 2 a.m.

Scarelth Perdomo was last seen on September 13

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Scarelth Perdomo (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been declared missing.

Scarelth Perdomo was last seen on September 13 at her home on the 1200 block of North Rademacher Street around 2 a.m.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Perdomo was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Scarelth PerdomoDetails
Age13
Height4′8″-5′0″
HairBrown
Weight70-90 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th precinct at (313) 596-5401.

