Macomb County teen arrested near Warren train tracks after stealing car at gunpoint, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County teenager was arrested near railroad tracks in Warren after approaching an Eastpointe family at gunpoint and stealing their car, police said.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) to a home in the 24000 block of Roxana Avenue in Eastpointe.

The residents told police at they were about to enter their home when Jaylien Crandall Weaver, 18, of Roseville, walked up to them wearing a black ski mask and gloves, according to authorities.

Weaver pointed a gun at the family and demanded the keys to their car, police said. He got into the car and drove away, according to officials.

Eastpointe officers said they spotted the vehicle on Stephens Road and followed. Warren police joined the pursuit before Weaver stopped in the area of Toepfer Road and Groesbeck Highway, authorities said.

Police believe two people got out of the car and fled on foot. Warren police said they tracked both people with K-9 units.

About an hour after the chase, a Warren officer saw Weaver dropping his sweatshirt near some railroad tracks, according to officials.

Weaver was taken into custody without incident. The other person who fled from the stolen car has not been found.

Police said evidence of the crime was found in Weaver’s possession.

Weaver was arraigned at 38th District Court on charges of carjacking, armed robbery, and third-degree fleeing and eluding.

He is being held on $175,000 bond, cash/surety.