Michigan man sends woman videos on Facebook of child performing sex acts, police say

GAYLORD, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges after he sent a woman videos on Facebook of a child performing sexual acts, state police said.

A Gaylord woman told Michigan State Police that she had received two videos from Camryn Leigh Guiney, 21, of Gaylord, on Facebook Messenger. The videos showed a child performing sexual acts, according to authorities.

Officials searched Guiney’s home on Camp Ten Road, seized multiple electronic devices, and checked his social media accounts, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday (Sept. 9), and troopers took Guiney into custody later that day. He was brought to the Otsego County Jail.

Guiney was arraigned on charges of child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Ad

He’s being held on $5,000 bond, cash/surety. The next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.