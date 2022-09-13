Semi truck spills 150 gallons of diesel fuel on I-94 during 6-vehicle crash

The scene of a Sept. 13, 2022, crash involving six vehicles on I-94 in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A semi truck spilled 150 gallons of diesel fuel during a six-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-94 in Roseville.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the westbound lanes of I-94 near 12 Mile Road, according to authorities.

A driver lost control of his semi truck and began to fishtail, officials said. While it was sliding, the semi struck another vehicle and ultimately caused a six-vehicle crash, police said.

More than 150 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the semi truck and onto the freeway, causing a hazmat situation, according to officials.

Nobody was injured during the crash.

Two heavy tow trucks and several flat beds were required to clear the crash scene. The fuel spill also requires a significant clean-up that’s still ongoing, authorities said.

Officials aren’t sure when the westbound lanes of I-94 will reopen.