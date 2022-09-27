53º

Grosse Pointe police want help finding missing 82-year-old man

Simon Romero Gomez last seen on Sept. 27

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about an 82-year-old man who went missing in Grosse Pointe. (Grosse Pointe Police)

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Police are seeking information about an 82-year-old man who went missing in Grosse Pointe.

Simon Romero Gomez was last seen on foot Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Neff Road in Grosse Pointe.

Gomez is visiting from Venezuela and does not speak English.

He was last seen wearing grey pants and a burgundy red jacket with white sleeves.

Police say Gomez is diabetic and overdue for his medication.

Anyone with information should contact the Grosse Pointe police at 313-886-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Simon Romero GomezDetails
Age82
Height5′8″
HairGrey and white
Weight170 pounds

