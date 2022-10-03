50º

Driver found dead inside pickup that crashed into trees in Bloomfield Township

Police still investigating cause of crash

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was found dead overnight inside a pickup truck that had crashed into a wooded area of Bloomfield Township.

Officials received a call at 5:42 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) that someone had crashed in the area of Kensington and Wattles roads.

Police said they found a badly damaged pickup truck among the trees on the west side of Kensington Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was inside the truck, authorities said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 248-433-7769.

