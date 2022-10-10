Detroit police want help finding missing 64-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 64-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Allen Roscoe was last seen on Friday (Sept. 20) at 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue in Detroit.
He was last seen wearing a hat, jacket, and long pants.
Roscoe’s caregiver says he suffers from Schizophrenia.
|Allen Roscoe
|Details
|Age
|64
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Salt and pepper hair and mustache
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.