Detroit police want help finding missing 64-year-old man

Police want help finding missing 64-year-old man in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 64-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Allen Roscoe was last seen on Friday (Sept. 20) at 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a hat, jacket, and long pants.

Roscoe’s caregiver says he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Allen Roscoe Details Age 64 Height 6′1″ Hair Salt and pepper hair and mustache Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

