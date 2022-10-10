56º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 81-year-old man

Tommy Thomas last seen on Oct. 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Michigan Man, Missing Man
Police are seeking information about a 81-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 81-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Tommy Thomas was last seen on Sunday (Oct. 9) at 10:50 a.m. in the 17100 block of Greenlawn Street in Detroit.

Thomas was last seen wearing a gray jacket that says ‘MGM Casino’, blue fleece hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and tennis shoes

Tommy ThomasDetails
Age81
Height5′8″
HairGrey hair
Weight120 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter