Detroit police want help finding missing 81-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 81-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Tommy Thomas was last seen on Sunday (Oct. 9) at 10:50 a.m. in the 17100 block of Greenlawn Street in Detroit.

Thomas was last seen wearing a gray jacket that says ‘MGM Casino’, blue fleece hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and tennis shoes

Tommy Thomas Details Age 81 Height 5′8″ Hair Grey hair Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

