Detroit police want help finding missing 81-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 81-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Tommy Thomas was last seen on Sunday (Oct. 9) at 10:50 a.m. in the 17100 block of Greenlawn Street in Detroit.
Thomas was last seen wearing a gray jacket that says ‘MGM Casino’, blue fleece hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and tennis shoes
|Tommy Thomas
|Details
|Age
|81
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Grey hair
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.