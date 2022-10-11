2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes

A monument in Monroe that was vandalized on Oct. 11, 2022.

MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County.

Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street.

A Monroe officer saw three people in dark clothes standing around the monument, and one was holding what appeared to be a spray paint can.

When another officer activated his emergency lights, all three people ran east across Monroe Street. More officers converged and took two of the three people into custody. They have been identified as a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman, both of Detroit.

Police took the two women to the Monroe County Jail. They are facing charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The third person still has not been identified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-243-7524.