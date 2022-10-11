Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say

TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said.

The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R Road in Troy.

Police said Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, of Detroit, walked into the bank carrying a backpack and passed the teller a note saying she had a bomb.

The teller alerted the bank manager of the robbery, and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, according to authorities.

Oakland County officials found a fingerprint on the note that identified Scott-Musa as the person responsible, they said. She was arrested Monday (Oct. 10) by Troy police.

Scott-Musa is charged with armed robbery and bank robbery. She was arraigned at 52-4 District Court and given a $1 million cash bond.