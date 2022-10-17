Live stream: President Biden delivers update on student debt relief portal beta test

President Joe Biden is expected to provide an update on the student debt relief portal beta test.

The Department of Education launched a beta version of the application last week.

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced under the forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced in August.

In many cases, Americans could see their student loan debt completely eliminated. Biden is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He is canceling another $10,000 for people who received federal Pell Grants to attend college.

Biden also extended the pause on federal student loan payments for the “final” time. The pause will run through the end of the year and repayments are expected to resume in January.

Some, but not all, borrowers will have to apply for forgiveness. According to the White House, nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible to receive the relief automatically because their relevant income data is already available to the department.

