Detroit police want help finding missing 30-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Victor Williamson was last seen on Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 a.m. in the 16900 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit.

Williamson was last seen wearing a black jogging suit that also had red and yellow colors on it, and one yellow and one red shoe.

Victor Williamson Details Age 30 Height 5′11″ Hair Black Weight 245 pounds Eyes Brown Tattoo Chest

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

