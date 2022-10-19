Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Rayne Dunbar was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) 19100 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, gray and black jeans, and white ‘Air Force 1′ shoes.

Dunbar’s mother says she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Rayne Dunbar Details Age 13 Height 5′2″ Hair Black hair styled in short layered braids Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage