Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Rayne Dunbar was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) 19100 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit.
Police said she was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, gray and black jeans, and white ‘Air Force 1′ shoes.
Dunbar’s mother says she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.
|Rayne Dunbar
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Black hair styled in short layered braids
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.