Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Rayne Dunbar last seen on Oct. 15

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Rayne Dunbar was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) 19100 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, gray and black jeans, and white ‘Air Force 1′ shoes.

Dunbar’s mother says she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Rayne DunbarDetails
Age13
Height5′2″
HairBlack hair styled in short layered braids
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

