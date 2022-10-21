Dearborn police investigate possible kidnapping after witness says man grabbed girl’s arm, put her in car

Dearborn police want help identifying suspects involved in a “suspicious interaction” or potential abduction of a teen girl.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for anyone to come forward with information about a “suspicious interaction” or potential abduction of a teen girl in Dearborn.

Police were alerted to the incident on Thursday (Oct. 20). It involved a blue Toyota Prius and a white Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Avenue and Wyoming Avenue in Dearborn.

A witness reported seeing a man in a blue Prius approach a teen girl with the car’s hazard lights on. The man approached her, appeared to have grabbed her by the arm and escorted her into the vehicle through the passenger side door.

The blue vehicle then left eastbound on Graham Street toward Lonyo Street in Detroit. A white Toyota Prius was also in the area at the time of the incident and may have been involved.

The teen was last seen wearing a dark green hijab, a long black dress and a dark-colored jacket and glasses. She was carrying a backpack and walking north on Wyoming Avenue at 7:47 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

“Though we haven’t received any missing persons reports, it is important that we identify all of the people involved so we are able to determine if a crime has been committed, and so we can ensure the safety of the female teen involved,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.