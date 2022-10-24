55º

Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting

Officials say shooting took place on Detroit’s west side

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Keyon Fields (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said the shooting left one person dead and another with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are searching for Keyon Fields, 23. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

