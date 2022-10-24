Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said the shooting left one person dead and another with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are searching for Keyon Fields, 23. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.