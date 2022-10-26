Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home

DETROIT – A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home.

Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for a preliminary examination. Watters is charged with open murder, mutilation of a body, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Latima Warren, 32, of Detroit.

WARNING: Some of the details of this case, including Tuesday’s witness accounts, are graphic and disturbing in nature.

Missing woman found dead

Warren was reported missing Dec. 28 after she left her home in the 8000 block of Vaughn Street and didn’t return, according to authorities. She was the mother of four children, including a newborn baby.

Gwen Parks, the grandmother of some of Warren’s children, said she got police to serve a search warrant at Watters’ house after she found Warren’s clothing, saw baby formula dumped in the backyard, and noticed a patch of dirt that had been dug up.

Police went to the home on Vaughn Street on Jan. 17 and found human remains in the basement, they said. A second search warrant was executed the following day, and more human remains were found, according to authorities.

Detroit police Chief James White said Jan. 19 that all signs pointed to those remains belonging to Warren. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Watters, who was home with the baby at the time of the search, was arrested.

Forensic technician describes findings in basement

Katelyn Hom, a forensic technician for the Detroit Police Department, was called as a witness Tuesday during the preliminary hearing. She said she processed the scene on Vaughn Street on Jan. 17, when the first human remains were found.

Hom said the search warrant was performed at the home as part of a missing person’s case.

“We entered through the side door, which led down to the basement,” Hom said. “Upon entering the side door, there was a very pungent odor. It’s the odor of a deceased person.”

She said they went into the basement of the home and found “a lot of cleaning supplies,” including mops and bleach bottles. The floor was damp and there were several large, black garbage bags, she said.

Two fans were on and blowing underneath an open window in the basement, according to Hom.

A cadaver dog alerted authorities to a garbage bag in the laundry room of the basement. The bag had blue painter’s tape around the top.

“At that point, I went to the corner, where there was a large, black garbage bag,” Hom said. “I felt the garbage bag, and I was asked to open it to see the contents. I cut a small opening in the side of the bag to preserve any DNA evidence that may be on the tape around the top of the bag.”

The prosecutor asked what she found in the bag.

“Human remains,” Hom said.

She said she cut a four-inch slit down the side of the bag to confirm that the contents were, in fact, human remains.

Several other garbage bags in the basement were also cut open, she said. These bags had been tied at the top.

“The other black garbage bags contained several items of clothing, several linens, shower curtains,” Hom said. “They were damp, soiled, and they all contained a pungent odor. That was the same odor, consistent with human remains.”

A WIC card with Warren’s name on it was found on the dining room table in the first-floor kitchen, Hom said.

Homicide officer details second search

Detroit homicide Officer Lastasia Whaley was part of the team investigating Warren’s death. She said she returned to the house on Vaughn Street for the second search, on Jan. 18.

During Tuesday’s examination, Whaley said the purpose of the second search was to “locate more of the victim.”

The medical examiner’s review of the evidence found during the first search revealed not all of Warren’s body had been found.

“Do know you what you were looking for when you returned to Vaughn?” the prosecutor asked. “What parts of the victim were missing?”

“The head was missing,” Whaley said.

Warren’s head and arms were found upstairs, in different locations on the second floor, Whaley said. They were inside bags, she said.

Medical examiner’s report

Dr. Randy Tashjian, an assistant medical examiner for Wayne County, said in his report that Warren had died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

She had numerous contusions to her head, a fracture to the nasal bones, and a diminishment to the volume of the brain due to dismemberment, he said.

Her head was swollen, and there were multiple cuts and fractures to her upper extremities, Tashjian reported.

What’s next?

There are still two additional witnesses who will be heard as part of the preliminary examination, the judge said.

It is scheduled to continue at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

You can watch all of Tuesday’s proceedings in the video below.