Billionaire Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. CNBC reports that two top Twitter executives, the CEO, and CFO, have been fired and escorted out of the company's headquarters. The move ends months of tension between Musk and Twitter.

Musk first offered to buy the social media platform for $44 billion in April, then tried to back out of the deal weeks later.

Musk had until Friday (Oct. 28) to complete his takeover of Twitter or face a court battle.