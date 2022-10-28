Macomb County man accused of killing roommate by kicking, striking, pushing bookcase on him

MEMPHIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County man is accused of killing his roommate by kicking and striking him, as well as pushing a bookcase on top of him, officials said.

The attack happened Tuesday (Oct. 25) at a home in Memphis Township, according to authorities.

Officials said a 32-year-old Memphis Township man told officials that he acted in self-defense. His roommate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Memphis Township man is being held at the Macomb County Jail. Prosecutors issued a warrant for second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.