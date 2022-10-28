56º

Macomb County man accused of killing roommate by kicking, striking, pushing bookcase on him

32-year-old Memphis Township man in custody

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Police lights. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

MEMPHIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County man is accused of killing his roommate by kicking and striking him, as well as pushing a bookcase on top of him, officials said.

The attack happened Tuesday (Oct. 25) at a home in Memphis Township, according to authorities.

Officials said a 32-year-old Memphis Township man told officials that he acted in self-defense. His roommate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Memphis Township man is being held at the Macomb County Jail. Prosecutors issued a warrant for second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

