City officials skeptical after $10B promised to Highland Park by anonymous donor

The mayor of Highland Park is skeptical after a $10 billion investment plan was revealed.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A group in Highland Park claims an anonymous investor is going to pour $10 billion into city development, the mayor says he’s for the investment, if it’s true.

Highland Park Mayor Huber Yopp is skeptical of the promise of $10 billion for a city development plan.

In an announcement made on Friday, minority business leaders revealed they had identified a $10 billion pledge to Highland Park from an anonymous “global philanthropist”.

The money is not only to help with community development, but to help retire the city’s $54 million water bill.

Kenneth Hogan of the Manna Development Corp. says that the $10 billion isn’t a proposal or idea, it’s real. He hopes to raise the standard of living.

The mayor, on the other hand, says he has no idea where that kind of money is coming from.

“If it is the truth, I’m for it,” says Yopp, “is it coming from Iran, is it coming from Putin in Russia, is it coming from my uncle, I have no idea where it’s coming from.”

Mayor Huber says there have already been millions of dollars of investments in Highland park, and he welcomes any more investments that come along.