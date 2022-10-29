Police searching for missing 74-year-old Detroit woman with dementia

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen on Detroit’s east side.

Oletha Sanders was last seen on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. on the 19100 block of Helen Street.

According to officials, Sanders was last seen wearing dark clothing. Her daughter told police that Sanders has dementia.

Details Oletha Sanders Age 74 Height 5′4′' Hair Dark brown Weight 120 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

