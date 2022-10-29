Police searching for missing 74-year-old Detroit woman with dementia

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen on Detroit’s east side.
Oletha Sanders was last seen on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. on the 19100 block of Helen Street.
According to officials, Sanders was last seen wearing dark clothing. Her daughter told police that Sanders has dementia.
|Details
|Oletha Sanders
|Age
|74
|Height
|5′4′'
|Hair
|Dark brown
|Weight
|120 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.
