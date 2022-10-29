50º

Police searching for missing 74-year-old Detroit woman with dementia

Oletha Sanders was last seen on Oct. 28

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Missing Oletha Sanders (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen on Detroit’s east side.

Oletha Sanders was last seen on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. on the 19100 block of Helen Street.

According to officials, Sanders was last seen wearing dark clothing. Her daughter told police that Sanders has dementia.

DetailsOletha Sanders
Age74
Height5′4′'
HairDark brown
Weight120 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

