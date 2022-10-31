Michigan State Police brings back Cadet Program amid trooper shortage

As there has been a statewide shortage of troopers, Michigan State Police is bringing back its Cadet Program.

This program is designed to help younger people get involved and learn more about law enforcement.

There are a few requirements that must be met in order for one to be considered for the program.

Age requirement: Must be 18 years old or older.

Must be enrolled in college, university, technical or vocational school.

Valid drivers license.

As part of the requirements, there is a virtual entry-level enforcement exam. The test scores of the exam are valid for up to five years. From there, participants have to take a physical fitness test. Afterward when both exams have been passed, those interested can apply for a trooper recruit position or a motor carrier officer recruit position.

For more information, click here.