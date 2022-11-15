39º

Detroit police want help finding missing 83-year-old woman last seen at Ferndale church

Hester last seen on Nov. 13

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Pauline Hester (Detroit Police Department)

FERNDALE, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating an 83-year-old Detroit woman last seen in Ferndale.

According to police, Pauline Hester was last seen leaving a Ferndale church on Nov. 13 around 1 p.m. Hester left in her 2018 burgundy Ford Fusion with the license plate DZU-9722. Officials say that the 83-year-old was wearing a black jacket and a pink skirt. Her son told officials that his mother has dementia.

The church Hester was leaving is located on the 2100 block of Ithaca Avenue in Ferndale.

DetailsPauline Hester
Age83
Height5′5″
Weight110 lbs
EyesBrown
HairCurly Salt & Pepper

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1201.

