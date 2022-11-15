Detroit police want help finding missing 83-year-old woman last seen at Ferndale church

FERNDALE, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating an 83-year-old Detroit woman last seen in Ferndale.

According to police, Pauline Hester was last seen leaving a Ferndale church on Nov. 13 around 1 p.m. Hester left in her 2018 burgundy Ford Fusion with the license plate DZU-9722. Officials say that the 83-year-old was wearing a black jacket and a pink skirt. Her son told officials that his mother has dementia.

The church Hester was leaving is located on the 2100 block of Ithaca Avenue in Ferndale.

Details Pauline Hester Age 83 Height 5′5″ Weight 110 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Curly Salt & Pepper

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1201.

