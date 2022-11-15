Detroit police want help finding missing 83-year-old woman last seen at Ferndale church

FERNDALE, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating an 83-year-old Detroit woman last seen in Ferndale.
According to police, Pauline Hester was last seen leaving a Ferndale church on Nov. 13 around 1 p.m. Hester left in her 2018 burgundy Ford Fusion with the license plate DZU-9722. Officials say that the 83-year-old was wearing a black jacket and a pink skirt. Her son told officials that his mother has dementia.
The church Hester was leaving is located on the 2100 block of Ithaca Avenue in Ferndale.
|Details
|Pauline Hester
|Age
|83
|Height
|5′5″
|Weight
|110 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Curly Salt & Pepper
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1201.
