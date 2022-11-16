8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names

DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts.

All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones, 57, of Detroit; Flent Curney, 62, of Detroit; John Randazzo, 52, of Warren; Feraud Curney, 38, of Detroit; Filan Curney, 39, of Detroit; Ferris Curney, 34, of Detroit; Melody Leggett, 37, of Detroit; and Katana Jackson, 45, of Detroit.

Officials said the people involved in the scheme would steal checks from the mail that were intended for legitimate businesses.

They would then incorporate fake businesses with names that sounded very similar to the ones the checks were intended for, according to authorities. They would open bank accounts in the names of the fake businesses and deposit the stolen checks into those fraudulent bank accounts, officials said.

Court records show the people involved would deplete the money from the accounts via cash withdrawals, debit card purchases, and cashier’s checks.

They are all charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

They each face up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.