Warren police arrest 2 female relatives who targeted each other in unusual road rage incident

A Jaguar and a Jeep involved in a Nov. 16, 2022, road rage incident between family members in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police arrested two female relatives after one lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and the other assaulted her while she was being arrested for fleeing officers, authorities said.

Police were called at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to the area of 10 Mile and Schoneherr roads.

The driver of a Jaguar told police that she was being chased by another woman in a Jeep, according to authorities. She claimed the other driver had fired shots at her during a road rage altercation.

When officers tried to stop the Jaguar in the area of Toepfer and Schoenherr roads, the driver led them on a short pursuit before stopping in the area of Schoenherr Street and Bringard Drive in Detroit, police said.

As officials were taking the driver of the Jaguar into custody, the Jeep arrived, they said. The driver of the Jeep got out and began to assault both the Jaguar driver and police officers, according to authorities.

She was ultimately taken into custody, as well.

Witnesses reported that no shots had been fired during the incident, but that the driver of the Jaguar had thrown an object at the Jeep.

Police learned that the two women are related to each other. One is a 30-year-old Woodhaven resident and the other is a 36-year-old Warren resident.

“This incident involved an argument between two female family members known to each other,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “Thankfully, there were no shots fired during this incident. Patrol officers were on scene quickly and were able to prevent any additional violence from occurring.”

The driver of the Jeep has a minor injury.

Detectives will present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.