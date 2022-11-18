32º

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Gernadine Santana last seen on Nov. 15

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Gernadine Santana was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 15) 1400 block of S. Liebold Street in Detroit.

Santana left home without permission and did not return home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, and white pajama pants.

Santana’s mother says she suffers from mental illness.

Gernadine SantanaDetails
Age16
Height4′5″
HairBrown
Weight80 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

