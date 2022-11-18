Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Gernadine Santana was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 15) 1400 block of S. Liebold Street in Detroit.
Santana left home without permission and did not return home.
Police said she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, and white pajama pants.
Santana’s mother says she suffers from mental illness.
|Gernadine Santana
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|4′5″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|80 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.