Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Gernadine Santana was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 15) 1400 block of S. Liebold Street in Detroit.

Santana left home without permission and did not return home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, and white pajama pants.

Santana’s mother says she suffers from mental illness.

Gernadine Santana Details Age 16 Height 4′5″ Hair Brown Weight 80 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage