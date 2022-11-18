Macomb County man tried to murder son by stabbing him in head, abdomen, officials say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged with trying to murder his son after stabbing him in the head and abdomen, officials said.

Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, of Eastpointe, got into an argument with his 35-year-old son Wednesday (Nov. 16) at their home, according to authorities.

During the argument, Mayack retrieved a knife, police said. A physical fight broke out, and Mayack stabbed his son in the head and abdomen, officials said.

The 35-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is stable and expected to recover.

Mayack was arrested at the Eastpointe home. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, a life offense, and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

“This is a sad situation for the family,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “A family argument should never escalate to any type of violence.”

Mayack was arraigned Thursday and given a $250,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 29, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 6.