Macomb County sisters charged for targeting each other in road rage incident, police say

Latisha Yvonne Higgins and Bianca A-C Harvey are charged in a Nov. 16, 2022, road rage incident in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – Two sisters from Macomb County have been charged after one lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and the other assaulted her sister while she was being arrested for fleeing officers, authorities said.

2 arrested following road rage incident, chase

Police were called at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to the area of 10 Mile and Schoneherr roads.

Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, told police that she was being chased by Bianca A-C Harvey, 31, of Sterling Heights, according to authorities. Higgins was driving a Jaguar while Harvey was driving a Jeep.

Higgins claimed Harvey had fired shots at her during a road rage altercation.

When officers tried to stop the Jaguar in the area of Toepfer and Schoenherr roads, Higgins led them on a short pursuit before stopping in the area of Schoenherr Street and Bringard Drive in Detroit, police said.

As officials were taking Higgins into custody, the Jeep arrived, they said. Harvey got out and began to assault both Higgins and police officers, according to authorities.

Harvey was ultimately taken into custody, as well.

Witnesses reported that no shots had been fired during the incident, but that Higgins had thrown an object at the Jeep.

Police learned that the two women are sisters.

“This incident involved an argument between two female family members known to each other,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “Thankfully, there were no shots fired during this incident. Patrol officers were on scene quickly and were able to prevent any additional violence from occurring.”

Harvey had a minor injury from the incident.

Charges

Higgins is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting/obstructing police, and domestic violence. The first charge is a five-year felony, the second is a two-year felony, and the third is a 93-day misdemeanor.

She was arraigned Thursday at 37th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond.

Harvey is charged with resisting/obstructing police and domestic violence. The first charge is a two-year felony and the second is a 93-day misdemeanor.

She was arraigned Thursday at 37th District Court and given a $5,000 personal bond.

Both women are scheduled to return to court Dec. 1.