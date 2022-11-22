4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme

DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments.

Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and Edward King, 33, of Northville; operated several pain clinics in Metro Detroit, according to an indictment that was unsealed Friday (Nov. 18). Their clinics included Priority One Health Management, Lincoln Park Health Management, and Priority One Health Essentials.

Officials said Latrina Williams, 45, of Sterling Heights, recruited patients at the clinics to set up telehealth appointments with two doctors -- Dr. Juan Bayolo, 48, of Lake Mary, Florida, and Dr. Renee Gonzalez Garcia, 62, of Henderson, Nevada.

The doctors would illegally issue opioid prescriptions to the patients without physical examinations. The patients had no legitimate medical need for the drugs, according to authorities.

Officials said the telehealth appointments allowed members of the conspiracy to receive cash payments in exchange for prescriptions.

In total, more than 500,000 doses of Schedule II controlled substance were prescribed -- an amount with an estimated street value of more than $2.6 million.

Foster, Brandy King, Edward King, Williams, Bayolo, and Gonzalez Garcia are charged with conspiracy to illegally distribute Schedule II controlled substances, including Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Oxycodone-Acetaminophen (Percocet), and Hydrocodone (Norco).

“It is particularly disturbing when physicians break their oaths and illegally distribute highly addictive drugs,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “My office remains committed to pursuing medical providers who abuse their roles as physicians to harm our community.”