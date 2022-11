GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township.

The fire was reported before 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) at the Fairways of Woodfield complex. The building is on Pinehurst Lane.

Firefighters from Grand Blanc Township are at the scene trying to contain the flames. Right now, it’s unclear what started the fire.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.